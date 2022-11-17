Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.28

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.28 and last traded at $35.43, with a volume of 298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,734,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,367,000 after purchasing an additional 148,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,473,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 149,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 51.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

