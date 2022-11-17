Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,400 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 272,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,964.0 days.

Appen Price Performance

Shares of Appen stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Appen has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

Get Appen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Appen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Appen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Appen in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

About Appen

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that collects and labels image, text, speech, audio, video, and other data used to build and enhance artificial intelligence systems. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, and text data collection services pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.