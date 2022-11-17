Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 522.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,927 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $37,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 145.2% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13,601.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 818,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,879. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average of $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

