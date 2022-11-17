AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APP. Bank of America downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $109.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

