Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.67.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Aptiv Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after buying an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,590,000 after buying an additional 98,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,366,000 after buying an additional 241,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,066,000 after buying an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $179.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Stories

