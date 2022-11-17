Aragon (ANT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.88 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $84.88 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00012145 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aragon has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002680 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00566294 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.85 or 0.29491663 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.
Aragon Profile
Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,958,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.
Buying and Selling Aragon
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
