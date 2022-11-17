Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of RKDA stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
