Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

