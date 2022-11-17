Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.45

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 15926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ACHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 14.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 62,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $175,522.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,292,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after buying an additional 6,570,169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,234,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 1,079,978 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,220,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,112,000 after buying an additional 1,044,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after buying an additional 1,037,250 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.