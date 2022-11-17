Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Arconic Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ARNC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 452,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,500. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $35.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Arconic had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arconic by 416.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 23,911 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth $889,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

