Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Gap Up to $19.87

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $20.57. Arconic shares last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 1,855 shares.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Arconic Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Arconic had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after purchasing an additional 991,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,898,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,745,000 after buying an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arconic by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after buying an additional 2,765,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 992,501 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 5,064,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

