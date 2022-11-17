Ardor Market Capitalization Tops $68.31 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $68.31 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00078243 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00059806 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000415 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00011044 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022689 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001441 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005525 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000256 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
