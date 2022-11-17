Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

