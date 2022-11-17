Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Bennett Rosenthal Sells 200,000 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $16,048,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $8,714,954.77.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $78.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARES. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

