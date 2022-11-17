Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given New €79.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €80.00 ($82.47) to €79.00 ($81.44) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arkema from €91.00 ($93.81) to €88.00 ($90.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Arkema from €131.00 ($135.05) to €100.00 ($103.09) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arkema from €131.00 ($135.05) to €126.00 ($129.90) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arkema from €120.00 ($123.71) to €110.00 ($113.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arkema has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.89.

Shares of Arkema stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,258. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arkema has a 1-year low of $67.88 and a 1-year high of $152.18.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

