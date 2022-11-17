Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of ARTW opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.44. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 15.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $42,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
