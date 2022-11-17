Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Up 2.4%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.04 and last traded at $55.64. Approximately 1,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 436,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Arvinas by 50.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,908,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

