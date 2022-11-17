Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 23,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

APWC stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

