Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $284.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,569,664. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.18 and a 200-day moving average of $293.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

