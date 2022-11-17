Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 3.8% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 836,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,091,000 after purchasing an additional 775,129 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,875,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,168 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.