Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 90,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7,338.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 298,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.05. 60,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,337. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.