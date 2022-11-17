ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Trading Up 1.4%

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$42.93 and last traded at C$42.93. Approximately 302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.34.

ATCO Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.47.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

