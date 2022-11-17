Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) versus OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Head to Head Review

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OceanPal and Atlas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get OceanPal alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlas $1.65 billion 2.31 $400.50 million $2.06 7.46

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal N/A N/A N/A Atlas 37.73% 12.55% 4.34%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares OceanPal and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OceanPal and Atlas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas 1 3 1 0 2.00

Atlas has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.85%. Given Atlas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas is more favorable than OceanPal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.2%. Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Atlas pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Atlas beats OceanPal on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal

(Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Atlas

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. It also provides electricity to oil and gas, mining, and other industries, as well as government backed and private utilities; and power solutions comprising plant design, fast-tracked installation of generating equipment and balance of plant, plant operation, and service and maintenance. As of March 10, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 132 vessels, 30 gas turbines, and 414 diesel generators. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.