Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stake Boosted by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up approximately 4.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.72. 48,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,530. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.50. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $448.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at $14,808,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,260 shares of company stock worth $27,760,878. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

