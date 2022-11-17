Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Up 37.7% This Week

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $5,396.78 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00571714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.70 or 0.29779658 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

AWC is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

