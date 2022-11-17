Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atossa Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 78.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $365,000. 18.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

