Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Atossa Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.