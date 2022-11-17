Atria Investments LLC Acquires 36,677 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,677 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 119,599 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3,957.9% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,227,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,936 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.59. The stock had a trading volume of 457,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,287,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

