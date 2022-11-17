Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89,062 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $19,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.74. 68,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,380. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.27. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $108.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.