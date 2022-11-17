Atria Investments LLC Has $34.26 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,625 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 0.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $34,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $335.43. The company had a trading volume of 124,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.44. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

