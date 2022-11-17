Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,942 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,558 shares of the software company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $336.21. 118,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $156.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.31 and a 200-day moving average of $367.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

