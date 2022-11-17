Atria Investments LLC Sells 18,827 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $42,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,102,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.57. The stock had a trading volume of 94,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,272. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.