Atria Investments LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

GOOG stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,488,368. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average is $108.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

