AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,618,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,642,804 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AT&T were worth $683,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 187,921 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 68,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 934,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,226,924. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

