AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.85. 759,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,577,192. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

