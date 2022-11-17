Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Down 12.1% in October

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.48.

Autodesk stock opened at $221.14 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.88 and its 200-day moving average is $198.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

