Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/9/2022 – Automatic Data Processing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2022 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $251.00.

10/27/2022 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Automatic Data Processing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2022 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $237.00.

10/12/2022 – Automatic Data Processing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $230.00 to $236.00.

9/20/2022 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $230.00 to $236.00.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADP opened at $253.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.28.

Get Automatic Data Processing Inc alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.