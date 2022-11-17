Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,964. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

