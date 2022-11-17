Avalanche One Day Trading Volume Hits $141.21 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and $141.21 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $13.01 or 0.00078531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00060502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00011207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,555,796 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

