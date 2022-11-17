Avalanche One Day Trading Volume Hits $141.21 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and $141.21 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $13.01 or 0.00078531 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00060502 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000416 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00011207 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023234 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001447 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005341 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000131 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,555,796 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
