Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.61. 284,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.88. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

