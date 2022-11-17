Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Trading Down 0.5%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.80. 2,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Avidbank in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Avidbank Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.74.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

