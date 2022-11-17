Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.48. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

Get Avinger alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avinger Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.