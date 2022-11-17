Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ASM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. 391,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.68.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
