Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Avivagen Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 16th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

