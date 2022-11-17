Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) CEO Acquires $23,800.00 in Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) CEO Robert A. Eckel acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $23,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 263,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,944.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aware Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Aware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.

Get Aware alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aware

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWRE. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aware during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aware by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. 29.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aware Company Profile

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.