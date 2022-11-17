Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells $310,713.12 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Axon Enterprise Price Performance
AXON opened at $191.04 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $191.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average of $119.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
Featured Stories
