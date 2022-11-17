Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells $310,713.12 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AXON opened at $191.04 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $191.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average of $119.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,867,000 after acquiring an additional 248,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,029,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

