AXS Investments LLC Buys 3,329 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 183.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 72.9% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 493,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,653,000 after buying an additional 24,363 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,923. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

