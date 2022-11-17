AXS Investments LLC Buys New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in American Water Works by 15.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in American Water Works by 90.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.07. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

