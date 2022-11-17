AXS Investments LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 269,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,627,286. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

