AXS Investments LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 0.8% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 19.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $324.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,892. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

