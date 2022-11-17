AXS Investments LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,893 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.3% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $336.01. 86,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $156.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.19. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

