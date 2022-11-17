AXS Investments LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 40.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

NYSE CPT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.02. 38,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,748. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average is $130.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

